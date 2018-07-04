Hull back-rower Mark Minichiello agrees new one-year deal with Black and Whites

Mark Minichiello has signed a one-year contract extension at Hull FC, keeping him at the club until the end of the 2019 season.

The 36-year-old has become the latest member of Lee Radford’s side to agree a new contract with the Black and Whites, meaning the Italian international will enter a fifth season with Hull FC in 2019.

He has made over 100 appearances since joining Hull, helping the club win the Challenge Cup in both 2016 and 2017.

“I’m delighted to have signed on the dotted line for 2019,” he said. “I’ve been here four years now and really happy to make it my fifth season at the club next year.

“Now it’s all sorted hopefully I can purely concentrate on matters on the field in the next few weeks as we push for Old Trafford.”

Now 36, Minichiello says he still feels in a strong physical condition thanks to his rigorous health regime he has undertaken throughout his career.

“Most players are retired at my age but personally, I’m still feeling really physically fit,” he said. I’ve always strived to look after myself and luckily it seems to have worked and I’ve bought a few more years at the back end of my career.

“The coaching staff and the conditioners have played a role in my fitness too. They manage us really well individually and specific programmes for each players.

“That makes it a lot easier for older players like myself to keep going, and that’s a big credit to them.”

Head coach Lee Radford added: “Mini’s quality was never in doubt when he joined the club. He’s been huge on and off the field since 2015. Mark is the most professional player I have ever come across, and right up there with the likes of Craig Fitzgibbon and Richard Swain.

“He does some outlandish things to get those one percents to give us an advantage, like sleep patterns for example, but it works for him so credit to him. He’s 36 and in great condition so he’s doing something right.

“He’s head and shoulders above anyone else I’ve met with regards to how he prepares for a game. He’s brilliant to have around the club.”