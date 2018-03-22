Hull FC beat off raft of Super League clubs to land Bienek

Hull FC have won the race to sign highly-rated London youngster Lewis Bienek.

The 19-year-old was sought after across Super League, with almost every club in the competition keen to land the 19-year-old forward.

But the Black and Whites have prevailed, with Bienek signng a three-and-a-half year deal.

Bienek will return to the Broncos for the rest of the season to aid his development.

“I chose Hull because I felt it would be the right environment for me. There’s some great players and outstanding facilities,” Bienek said.

“Scott Taylor and Mickey Paea are two players who I look up to. They play very similar rugby to the style I like to play, and I’m looking forward to working with them.

“I was impressed with the success that Hull have had in the last two years, winning the Challenge Cup, and I’m hungry to enjoy some of that.”

Head coach Lee Radford added: “I’m really pleased to have secured the signature of Lewis, especially with the competition that we’ve had from other clubs in Super League and the NRL,” he said.

“I was very impressed with his honesty and the hunger that he has to be a successful rugby player. He’ll fit into our group very well with that sort of attitude.

“We’ve secured one of the best front row prospects in the British game and I’m very much looking forward to seeing him develop along with some of the talent that we already have in that department.”