Hull claim Naughton goes AWOL

Hull FC have confirmed the departure of Curtis Naughton, but claim they have not received formal confirmation of his resignation.

The youngster has flown to Australia to be closer to his family who all live Down Under, but Hull claim that he is still technically their player as he has not officially left the club.

Naughton has been on loan at Leigh Centurions this year and the Challenge Cup holders claim that will remain the case until the matter is resolved.

A statement issued by the club said: “The club understand his decision to leave and respect his wishes.

“However, the club are yet to receive any formal confirmation of his resignation and until this happens he will remain on loan at Leigh and Hull FC will retain his registration documents and contract of employment.

“The club look forward to resolving this in the near future to allow Curtis to continue his career elsewhere.”