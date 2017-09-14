Hull close in on play-offs with dramatic win over Wakefield

3 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

Hull FC all but secured their place in the play-offs as Marc Sneyd’s late drop goal secured a 19-18 victory over Wakefield Trinity.

Lee Radford’s side picked up the two points after Wakefield’s Liam Finn agonisingly pulled a field goal attempt wide in the final 20 seconds of the game that would have levelled the contest.

Instead, the Black and Whites picked up a victory that all but cemented their place in the play-offs, with a string of results needing to go against the Challenge Cup winners to see them avoid the top four.

Meanwhile, Wakefield’s unlikely aspirations are now out of their hands, with Trinity needing Wigan to lose to Castleford on Sunday, which would leave Wakefield with the chance to pick up a top four spot against Wigan the week after.

It started well for Chris Chester’s side as they took a 10-0 lead thanks to tries through former Hull players Joe Arundel and Jacob Miller.

However, Mahe Fonua hit back for the hosts, although a Finn penalty after Jamie Shaul was sent to the sin-bin gave Wakefield a 12-6 lead.

However, Marc Sneyd scored to level the game and, in his final appearance at the KCOM Stadium, Gareth Ellis put Hull in front.

Sneyd’s drop goal appeared to have sealed the contest, but Mason Caton-Brown scored to take it to the wire.

Wakefield worked the ball up field to allow Finn the chance the tie to game, but the experienced halfback missed the one-pointer.

Hull: Shaul, Fonua, Griffin, Tuimavave, Michaels, Kelly, Sneyd, Taylor, Houghton, Watts, Minichiello, Manu, Ellis. Subs: Connor, Thompson, Bowden, Fash.

Tries: Fonua, Sneyd, Ellis

Goals: Sneyd (3)

Field goal: Sneyd

Trinity: Grix, Jones-Bishop, Arundel, Tupou, Caton-Brown, Miller, Finn, England, Randell, Huby, Ashurst, Kirmond, Arona. Subs: Wood, Fifita, Annakin, Hasson.

Tries: Arundel, Miller, Caton-Brown

Goals: Finn (3)