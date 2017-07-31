Hull confirm Fariamo and Paea captures

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

Hull FC have completed the signings of international stars Bureta Faraimo and Mickey Paea for the 2018 season.

The duo have signed two-year deals with the club and become their first confirmed signings ahead of next year.

Faraimo comes in as a direct replacement for Wests Tigers-bound star Mahe Fonua, while the arrival of former forward Paea adds depth to an already dominant pack.

Both players have struggled for game time this year, with Faraimo making just two appearances for Parramatta while Paea has managed just one more for Newcastle Knights.

“They’re two, quality additions to our squad for next season and beyond,” said head coach Lee Radford.

“Mickey is someone who knows the squad really well and Bureta will add a lot too.

“We tried to sign Bureta on a few occasions in the past and we were in for him when we signed Mahe Fonua but he ended up going to Parramatta. I’m over the moon to have finally got him.

“His statistics, including his metres, are absolutely phenomenal and he’s the kind of outside back who gets sets going for you.

“Mickey is very professional and he will provide a huge impact for us in the forwards. I was gutted to see him go when he left at the end of 2015 but it’s good to have him back at the club.”