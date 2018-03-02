Hull confirm tonight’s game with Warrington WILL go ahead

Hull FC have confirmed that tonight’s fixture against Warrington Wolves is expected to go ahead as planned at the KCOM Stadium.

The club say that they have been working closely with the Stadium Management Company throughout the week in preparation for the game, with the pitch and surrounding areas at the stadium not a concern.

This is despite the M62 remaining shut – with it likely to be shut for most of the day, leaving some doubt over how Warrington will get to the game.

Hull say they have also been in dialogue with Warrington, the RFL and Sky Sports = with all parties keen for the game to go ahead as planned.

Warrington Wolves’ official supporters coaches are still scheduled to leave the Halliwell Jones Stadium at 3:30pm.