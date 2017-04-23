Hull defeat Tigers as Gale suffers injury

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

Hull FC inflicted a third defeat of the season on Super League leaders Castleford Tigers today at the KCOM Stadium, winning 26-24, with the Tigers losing their halfback Luke Gale with concussion after 20 minutes after a tackle by Hull prop Liam Watts that saw Watts dismissed from the field.

Until that point Hull had made a blistering start, scoring three tries through Scott Taylor and two from Mahe Fonua, with Marc Sneyd converting them all for an 18-0 lead.

But after Watts’ dismissal the Tigers began fighting back with tries to Greg Minikin and Ben Roberts, althoughRoberts couldn’t convert either and Sneyd added another penalty before Michael Shento touched down just before half-time, with Paul McShane adding a goal to make it 20-14 at the break.

In the second half the scoring rate subsided, however, with Sneyd adding a penalty before Roberts touched down to make it 22-18. But the final score looked as though it would be a try to Carlos Tuimavave in the corner, with Sneyd unable to add the conversion.

But the Tigers scored a consolation try in the final minute from Mike McMeeken, with McShane converting for a 26-24 final scoreline.

Hull: 1 Jamie Shaul, 2 Mahe Fonua, 3 Carlos Tuimavave, 14 Jake Connor, 19 Steve Michaels, 6 Albert Kelly, 7 Marc Sneyd, 10 Liam Watts, 17 Danny Washbrook, 8 Scott Taylor, 12 Mark Minichiello, 21 Sika Manu, 13 Gareth Ellis (C); Subs: 15 Chris Green, 16 Jordan Thompson, 25 Jansin Turgut, 28 Brad Fash.

Castleford: 1 Zak Hardaker, 2 Greg Minikin, 3 Jake Webster, 4 Michael Shenton (C), 5 Greg Eden, 16 Ben Roberts, 7 Luke Gale (C), 8 Andy Lynch, 9 Paul McShane, 19 Gadwin Springer, 11 Oliver Holmes, 12 Mike McMeeken, 13 Adam Milner; Subs: 10 Grant Millington, 15 Jesse Sene-Lefao, 17 Junior Moors, 21 Joel Monaghan.

A full report, photos and analysis of this match will feature in Monday’s League Express.