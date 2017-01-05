Hull derby the highlight of Challenge Cup first round draw

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

West Hull and Hull Dockers will clash in the first round of the Challenge Cup.

The draw, which was conducted by Hull FC’s Challenge Cup winning coach Lee Radford, sees 32 clubs from the amateur and university game, plus the Armed forces and Police enter the competition.

All matches will take place over the weekend of January 28 – 29.

Challenge Cup first round draw:

University of Hull v Rochdale Mayfield

West Bowling v Kells

Featherstone Lions v Distington

London Chargers v Bridgend Blue Bulls

Leigh Miners Rangers v Wigan St Patricks

Royal Air Force v York Acorn

Wath Brow Hornets v Haydock

Fryston Warriors v Normanton Knights

Royal Navy v Myton Warriors

Siddal v Milford Marlins

Egremont Rangers v The Army

Wests Warriors v Great Britain Police

Thatto Heath Crusaders v Skirlaugh

West Hull v Hull Dockers

Thornhill Trojans v Lock Lane

Aberdeen Warriors v Pilkington Recs