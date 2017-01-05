Hull derby the highlight of Challenge Cup first round draw
West Hull and Hull Dockers will clash in the first round of the Challenge Cup.
The draw, which was conducted by Hull FC’s Challenge Cup winning coach Lee Radford, sees 32 clubs from the amateur and university game, plus the Armed forces and Police enter the competition.
All matches will take place over the weekend of January 28 – 29.
Challenge Cup first round draw:
University of Hull v Rochdale Mayfield
West Bowling v Kells
Featherstone Lions v Distington
London Chargers v Bridgend Blue Bulls
Leigh Miners Rangers v Wigan St Patricks
Royal Air Force v York Acorn
Wath Brow Hornets v Haydock
Fryston Warriors v Normanton Knights
Royal Navy v Myton Warriors
Siddal v Milford Marlins
Egremont Rangers v The Army
Wests Warriors v Great Britain Police
Thatto Heath Crusaders v Skirlaugh
West Hull v Hull Dockers
Thornhill Trojans v Lock Lane
Aberdeen Warriors v Pilkington Recs