Hull Dockers win June’s CMS Medical Bag

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

“Congratulation to Hull Dockers ARLFC being this June’s winners of a medical bag and supplies from sponsors CMS Medical Supplies which will be beneficial to the club.

“Membership clubs will also be eligible for a 10% discount on all medical supplies which is a great boost to those clubs and leagues playing during the winter season and those awaiting the beginning of the summer season.”

Click the CMS logo on the BARLA website www.barla.org.uk or go to www.cmsmedical.co.uk.

Established in 1990 CMS Medical Supplies Ltd are based in Featherstone, Yorkshire and specialise in supplying medical equipment such as First Aid Kits, wound care, wipes and plasters to companies and organisations.