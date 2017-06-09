Hull ease to victory at Salford

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

Albert Kelly scored two tries as a weakened Hull FC moved back into the top four with a 34-10 win at second-placed Salford Red Devils.

Hull were without Danny Houghton, Marc Sneyd and Gareth Ellis but they hit the ascendancy in the first half as Fetuli Talanoa and Kelly’s brace saw them move into a 16-point lead within 30 minutes.

Danny Washbrook touched down FC’s fourth before half time to round off a completely dominant first 40 minutes.

Niall Evalds finally brought the hosts onto the board shortly after the restart but Carlos Tuimavave and Jamie Shaul saw the visitors continue their dominance.

Weller Hauraki touched down late in the game but it was too little too late to prevent Salford from falling to their second straight defeat for the first time this season.

Salford: 1 Gareth O’Brien, 24 Jake Bibby, 22 Kris Welham, 4 Junior Sa’u, 5 Niall Evalds, 6 Rob Lui, 7 Michael Dobson, 14 Lama Tasi, 20 Kriss Brining, 30 James Hasson, 11 Ben Murdoch-Masila, 12 Weller Hauraki, 10 George Griffin; Subs: 8 Craig Kopczak, 16 Olsi Krasniqi, 29 Todd Carney, 15 Ryan Lannon.

Tries: Evalds, Hauraki; Goals: Dobson 1.

Hull: 1 Jamie Shaul, 19 Steven Michaels, 2 Mahe Fonua, 3 Carlos Tuimavave, 5 Fetuli Talanoa, 6 Albert Kelly, 14 Jake Connor, 22 Josh Bowden, 17 Danny Washbrook, 10 Liam Watts, 21 Sika Manu, 25 Jansin Turgut, 16 Jordan Thompson; Subs: 28 Brad Fash, 29 Masimbaashe Matongo, 27 Jack Downs, 4 Josh Griffin.

Tries: Talanoa, Kelly 2, Washbrook, Tuimavave, Shaul; Goals: Connor 5.

More details from this game will feature in next Monday’s League Express.