Hull edge Giants for top four finish

Hull FC earned a hard-fought 14-12 victory over Huddersfield Giants to finish the regular season in third place.

The hosts got off to a good start as Mark Minichiello and Josh Bowden crossed within the opening quarter of the game.

Huddersfield responded with two tries in four minutes before half time however through Darnell McIntosh and Jermaine McGillvary to cut the deficit to two points.

Josh Griffin went close but both sides’ respective defences held firm going into the final 15 minutes.

Marc Sneyd, whose two conversions earlier in the game had kept the hosts narrowly in the lead, added a penalty goal five minutes from time to seal the points.

Hull: 1 Jamie Shaul, 2 Mahe Fonua, 4 Josh Griffin, 3 Carlos Tuimavave, 5 Fetuli Talanoa, 14 Jake Connor, 7 Marc Sneyd, 8 Scott Taylor, 9 Danny Houghton, 10 Liam Watts, 12 Mark Minichiello, 21 Sika Manu, 13 Gareth Ellis; Subs: 15 Chris Green, 17 Danny Washbrook, 22 Josh Bowden, 28 Brad Fash.

Tries: Minichiello, Bowden; Goals: Sneyd 3.

Huddersfield: 35 Jordan Rankin, 2 Jermaine McGillvary, 3 Leroy Cudjoe, 4 Lee Gaskell, 24 Darnell McIntosh, 6 Danny Brough, 33 Martyn Ridyard, 8 Sam Rapira, 14 Kruise Leeming, 15 Sebastine Ikahihifo, 16 Ollie Roberts, 12 Dale Ferguson, 9 Ryan Hinchcliffe; Subs: 10 Shannon Wakeman, 17 Ukuma Ta’ai, 18 Paul Clough, 31 Adam O’Brien.

Tries: McIntosh, McGillvary; Goals: Brough 1.

More details from this game will feature in Monday’s League Express.