Castleford Tigers confirm the signing of Liam Watts on three-year deal

Castleford Tigers have confirmed the signature of prop Liam Watts on a three-year deal from Hull FC.

The Black and Whites said in a short statement that a ‘significant fee’ has been agreed with another club for the transfer of the prop forward, who is currently serving a three-game ban.

And now the Tigers have confirmed that they have signed the 27-year-old on a deal until the end of the 2020 season.

“I’m really excited to be joining Castleford,” he said. “It’s a move that has come around quickly but one that I couldn’t let pass me by. I’m looking forward to getting started and pulling on the famous jersey.”

“I’m really looking forward to linking up with the rest of the forwards here at Cas. If there was one team in the league that was going to suit my style of play then it’s definitely Castleford. They are a big set of lads here but they are a good set of lads also.”

In his first bit of business since joining the Tigers as Director of Rugby, Jon Wells said: “Liam is an experienced, top line, hard-nosed forward who we feel will be an outstanding addition to an exceptional and motivated group of players. At 27, Liam is entering the prime years of his career and we are delighted that he will be spending those years at Castleford. He will be joining us immediately and will begin training as a Tiger tomorrow.

“We would like to thank Hull FC – and in particular Chairman Adam Pearson – as well as Liam’s agent David Howes for their professionalism in the smooth and expedient handling of this transfer.”

Hull FC head coach Lee Radford said: “I would like to wish Liam all the best moving forward and hope he can find some consistency off the field to benefit his career in the future.

“We have some great, young, enthusiastic front rowers coming through at the club who are appreciate our values and behaviours and they will benefit from more game time.

“I’m really looking forward to watching these players progress and develop over the next few years.”