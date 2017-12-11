Hull FC confirm pre-season plans

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

Hull FC will face fierce rivals Hull Kingston Rovers in a pre-season friendly.

The cross-city rivals will lock horns on Sunday January 14, with the winning club receiving the Clibe Sullivan Trophy.

It will be the first of four confirmed games between the two clubs next year, with the Black and Whites facing the Robins in two regular Super League fixtures along with the Magic Weekend.

Steve McNamara will then bring take Catalans to the KCOM Stadium a week later in what will be Hull’s second and final pre-season game.

“The two fixtures that we’ve got will help us be prepared for round one of Super League, they’re something that we must have and they’re important,” head coach Lee Radford said.

“Whilst being respectful to the teams that we’ll be playing, it’s important that we don’t pick up any injuries as well as getting a good run out.

“They’ll be interesting games and they’re chances for the kids to step up and show what they can do.”