Hull FC dealt double injury blow

Hull FC have confirmed captain Danny Houghton will be out for two months with a calf injury.

The hooker was withdrawn midway through the first-half in the club’s defeat to Wigan in Wollongong and the club has confirmed he will now sit out the next two months of action.

In further bad news for Lee Radford, England forward Scott Taylor has undergone surgery after being diagnosed with appendicitis.

It proved to be a costly defeat for the Black and Whites, with Liam Watts and Mark Minichiello both doubts for the game against St George Illawarra Dragons after also sustaining injuries in the game.

“Injuries are part and parcel of the game and they give an opportunity for some of our young blokes to come into the side and stake a claim,” Radford said.

“We’ve brought these boys over to play so they’ll get their chance and we’re looking forward to getting the other lads back as soon as possible.

“Scott’s situation was obviously left field, but everything has gone to plan and we’ll get him back into camp as soon as possible. Everyone is sending him our best wishes.”

Radford has received a boost in that both Carlos Tuimavave and Chris Green are in contention for the weekend after recovering from injuries. They are also hopeful that Bureta Faraimo, Jake Connor and Josh Griffin will feature after suffering knocks in the game against Wigan.