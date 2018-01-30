Hull FC duo missing for Huddersfield clash

Hull FC will be without Carlos Tuimavave and Liam Watts for the club’s opening Betfred Super League game with Huddersfield Giants.

The duo have been left out of the club’s 19-man squad to face the Giants on Thursday as the Black and Whites begin their quest for Super League glory.

Watts has been battling illness in recent weeks and is still thought to be recovering. Meanwhile, Tuimavave’s absence suggests that head coach Lee Radford has decided to run with Josh Griffin and Jake Connor in the centres at the start of the campaign.

New signings Bureta Faraimo and Micky Paea are both included, while Dean Hadley has also been named in the squad following his return from a loan spell with Wakefield last year.

Hull FC squad to face Huddersfield: Shaul, Faraimo, Griffin, Talanoa, Kelly, Sneyd, Taylor, Houghton, Hadley, Minichiello, Bowden, Connor, Abdull, Washbrook, Fash, Manu, Paea, Turgut, Matongo