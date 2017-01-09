Hull FC employee’s incredible act of kindness goes viral

17 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

A Hull FC employee who gave a man his club tie ahead of his farther’s funeral has become the latest internet sensation.

Jon Hilton, who was a royal engineer for 14 years and is now the club’s health and safety officer, gave Russ Litten his black and white tie so he could pay tribute to his father, a massive supporter of the Challenge Cup winners.

Mr Litten had gone to the Hull FC shop to purchase a tie for the occasion, only to discover that they had sold out.

However, Mr Hilton heard the discussion and decided to take it upon himself to ensure Mr Litten would be able to pay tribute to his father. The pair exchanged numbers before Mr Hilton personally delivered the tie over the weekend.

Touched by the act of kindness, Mr Litten took to Facebook. He said: “Let it be recorded forever in this public place that Jon Hilton is a beautiful human being and I will never forget his kindness. Bless you sir, and if my Dad was here I know he would thank you too.”

The status currently has over 2,5000 likes and has been shared over 150 times.