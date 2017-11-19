Hull FC in the pink

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

HULL FC have officially launched their new away shirt for 2018, in association with a local charity.

The pink jersey features Goldthorpe Property Maintenance, part of the Goldthorpe Property Group who are the club’s new main sponsors, on the front alongside the charity partner ‘Make a Difference, Together’.

The colour of the new shirt takes inspiration from the ‘Make a Difference, Together’ logo to help support and raise awareness for the work the charity does in the local area.

‘Make a Difference, Together’ raise money for children with disabilities in the region to give them special experiences and opportunities whilst they face a number of personal challenges, as well as offering support to their families.

The club will be working with the charity throughout the year on a number of fundraising events, whilst Hull FC forward Liam Watts is also one of their ambassadors.

As with the popular new traditional home shirt, the design of the away shirt includes Danny Houghton’s testimonial logo, with a donation from every shirt sold going to his testimonial fund.

The new kit will be available to buy from the club’s retail stores at the KCOM Stadium and Savile Street from 9am tomorrow (Monday 20th November).