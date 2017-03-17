Hull FC repel Viking threat

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

Hull FC were too strong for Widnes Vikings in their Super League clash tonight, earning a convincing 32-12 victory to leave the Vikings still searching for their first win of the season.

Widnes came to the KCOM Stadium looking for their first win of the season and they shocked their hosts with an early try by former Hull star Aaron Heremaia, with Lloyd White adding the goal.

The Black and Whites soon got back on level terms, however, when Albert Kelly touched down and Marc Sneyd added the goal.

And Hull established an eight-point interval lead when they added a second try, this time from Mahe Fonua, with Sneyd adding the goal and then adding a penalty on the stroke of half-time.

After the interval Hull quickly pulled away from the Vikings with three tries in twelve minutes from Danny Houghton, Jamie Shaul and Kelly, with Sneyd adding three conversions for a 32-6 lead.

As the game entered its final stages White scored a consolation try for Widnes and converted it himself, with Sneyd also touching down for Hull but being penalised for a double movement.

Hull FC: Jamie Shaul, Mahe Fonua, Carlos Tuimavave, Josh Griffin, Steve Michaels, Albert Kelly, Marc Sneyd, Scott Taylor, Danny Houghton, Josh Bowden, Sika Manu, Mark Minichiello, Jordan Thompson; Subs: Jake Connor, Gareth Ellis, Chris Green, Danny Washbrook.

Vikings: Corey Thompson, Stefan Marsh, Chris Bridge, Tom Armstrong, Charly Runciman, Aaron Heremaia, Danny Craven, Jay Chapelhow, Lloyd White, Jack Buchanan, Chris Houston, Matt Whitley, Hep Cahill; Subs: Ted Chapelhow, MacGraff Leuluai, Tom Olbison, Jordan Johnstone.

A full report and photos from this game will feature in Monday’s Legue Express.