Hull FC reveal squad numbers for 2018
Josh Bowden has been handed the number 13 jersey by Hull FC.
The 25-year-old’s progress has been rewarded with the honour of following in the footsteps of legendary forward Gareth Ellis, who wore the jersey before he retired at the end of 2017 season.
Elsewhere, new signing Bureta Faraimo has been handed the number 2 jersey vacated by Mahe Fonua, while fellow new signing Micky Paea will wear 23.
Dean Hadley has retained number 11 after spending a year with Wakefield, while Jordan Abdull has been handed the number 16 shirt following his return from Hull Kingston Rovers.
Youngster Nick Rawsthorne and Brad Fash have been elevated and will wear numbers 19 and 20 respectively next year.
1. Jamie Shaul
2. Bureta Faraimo
3. Carlos Tuimavave
4. Josh Griffin
5. Fetuli Talanoa
6. Albert Kelly
7. Marc Sneyd
8. Scott Taylor
9. Danny Houghton
10. Liam Watts
11. Dean Hadley
12. Mark Minichiello
13. Josh Bowden
14. Jake Connor
15. Chris Green
16. Jordan Abdull
17. Danny Washbrook
19. Nick Rawsthorne
20. Brad Fash
21. Sika Manu
22. Jez Litten
23. Mickey Paea
24. Jack Logan
25. Jansin Turgut
26. Jordan Lane
27. Jack Downs
28. Hakim Miloudi
29. Masi Matongo
30. Cameron Scott
31. Ross Osborne
32. Jack Sanderson