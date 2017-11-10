Hull FC reveal squad numbers for 2018

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

Josh Bowden has been handed the number 13 jersey by Hull FC.

The 25-year-old’s progress has been rewarded with the honour of following in the footsteps of legendary forward Gareth Ellis, who wore the jersey before he retired at the end of 2017 season.

Elsewhere, new signing Bureta Faraimo has been handed the number 2 jersey vacated by Mahe Fonua, while fellow new signing Micky Paea will wear 23.

Dean Hadley has retained number 11 after spending a year with Wakefield, while Jordan Abdull has been handed the number 16 shirt following his return from Hull Kingston Rovers.

Youngster Nick Rawsthorne and Brad Fash have been elevated and will wear numbers 19 and 20 respectively next year.

1. Jamie Shaul

2. Bureta Faraimo

3. Carlos Tuimavave

4. Josh Griffin

5. Fetuli Talanoa

6. Albert Kelly

7. Marc Sneyd

8. Scott Taylor

9. Danny Houghton

10. Liam Watts

11. Dean Hadley

12. Mark Minichiello

13. Josh Bowden

14. Jake Connor

15. Chris Green

16. Jordan Abdull

17. Danny Washbrook

19. Nick Rawsthorne

20. Brad Fash

21. Sika Manu

22. Jez Litten

23. Mickey Paea

24. Jack Logan

25. Jansin Turgut

26. Jordan Lane

27. Jack Downs

28. Hakim Miloudi

29. Masi Matongo

30. Cameron Scott

31. Ross Osborne

32. Jack Sanderson