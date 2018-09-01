Hull FC set to bring the axe down on ‘complacent’ squad

Hull FC owner Adam Pearson has promised to make changes to the squad after their embarrassing defeat to Warrington.

The Black and Whites were humiliated as they lost 80-10 to the Wolves, a new low in the club’s woeful run.

It was a performance that angered Pearson, to the point that he is set to chop a number of players from the squad as a result of the performance.

Speaking to the Hull Daily Mail, Pearson said: “We are going to move some players out and bring some new ones in and completely refresh the squad. We will move players on who we feel have let the club down over the past two months.

“Obviously, some of those players have contracts and if needs be and they don’t want to go we will send them to play dual registration at Doncaster and they can stay there. We’ll then sign three or four players who take us into a new financial level.

“By and large we are happy with all the players we re-signed, but there are one or two who we re-signed who now we are looking to trade so we can freshen the team up.

“I think complacency has set in among the players and I can tell them that complacency is about to have a bomb thrown into it.

“And I really mean that. We will really shake that squad up.”

Pearson also confirmed reports that Jordan Abdull has handed in a transfer request.

“Jordan Abdull handed in a transfer request after the defeat against Huddersfield Giants,” Pearson said.

“Jordan can go, he doesn’t need to worry about that.

“Any player who doesn’t want to be at this club, pick up your bag and we’ll get you a taxi because if you don’t want to play for this club and give your all for this side, you can go right now.”

Pearson also put his faith in Lee Radford, stating he would coach the team next season.