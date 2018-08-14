Hull FC set to land Salford prop for 2019

Hull FC are closing in on the signing of Salford prop Levy Nzoungou.

League Express understands the Black and Whites want to make the 20-year-old their first signing for 2019 after some impressive performances this year.

Congo-born Nzoungou started his career at St Helens and was part of their under-19s side that went unbeaten in 2016.

He subsequently moved to Australia to join NRL giants Melbourne, where he continued his development for a number of months before joining Championship club Toulouse for the remainder of the year.

After catching the eye for the French outfit, Salford made their move for the forward and signed him to a one-year deal.

Despite some impressive outings for Oldham, Swinton and Whitehaven throughout the year, Nzoungou has managed just three appearances for the Red Devils and now looks set to move elsewhere.

It’s believed that several clubs have been chasing him, but Hull are currently at the front of the queue to sign him for next season.