Hull FC snap up French star for 2018

Hull FC have signed French youngster Hakim Miloudi on a two-year contract following a successful trial with the club.

The winger joined the club earlier this season and has done enough to be offered a deal by the Challenge Cup finalists.

Miloudi has featured for League 1 Doncaster this year and impressed since making his debut against St Helens reserves.

He announced the deal on his social media, confirming he will join the club on a permanent basis when they return to pre-season training in the Autumn.

Posting on Twitter, Miloudi said: “Happy and proud, I officially announce the signing of my contract with Hull FC in the Super League for a period of 2 years.”

He is the Black and Whites’ third signing ahead of 2018, following former forward Micky Paea and Bureta Faraimo in signing for the club.