Hull FC snap up French star for 2018
Hull FC have signed French youngster Hakim Miloudi on a two-year contract following a successful trial with the club.
The winger joined the club earlier this season and has done enough to be offered a deal by the Challenge Cup finalists.
Miloudi has featured for League 1 Doncaster this year and impressed since making his debut against St Helens reserves.
He announced the deal on his social media, confirming he will join the club on a permanent basis when they return to pre-season training in the Autumn.
Posting on Twitter, Miloudi said: “Happy and proud, I officially announce the signing of my contract with Hull FC in the Super League for a period of 2 years.”
He is the Black and Whites’ third signing ahead of 2018, following former forward Micky Paea and Bureta Faraimo in signing for the club.Comment on this and other stories on the Total Rugby League Fans Forum