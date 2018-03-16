Hull FC stunned by superb Salford

Salford Red Devils put a difficult week behind them with a stunning 24-8 victory over Hull FC.

Following the sale of Gareth O’Brien and speculation of further departures, Salford showed their solidarity to overcome the Black and Whites, who were starting life without Liam Watts.

Dean Hadley had put the hosts ahead but Salford went into the break 10-8 up following Ben Nakubuwai’s first try for the club and two Rob Lui goals.

The second-half belonged to Ian Watson’s side, as Jack Littlejohn, Lui and Greg Johnson all crossed.

Salford: Evalds; Johnson, Sa’u, Welham, Bibby; Lui, Littlejohn; Mossop, Tomkins, Kopczak, Jones, Hauraki, Flanagan. Subs: Tasi, Nakubuwai, Wood, McCarthy.

Hull: Shaul; Faraimo, Griffin, Tuimavave, Talanoa; Connor, Sneyd; Taylor, Washbrook, Green, Hadley, Minichiello, Abdull. Subs: Bowden, Fash, Lane, Matongo.