Hull FC unleash pink away jersey for 2018

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

HULL FC will be wearing pink in 2018.

The Challenge Cup winners have revealed their new away shirt for the upcoming season and have opted for an eye-catching pink number that has already got people talking on social media.

It follows last year’s brightly coloured away shirt that also attracted plenty of interest, with the club’s hierarchy keen to sport another bold look next year.

Last year the Black and Whites wore a luminous green alternative strip, and they’ll be hard to miss again on their travels in Super League during 2018.

The back-to-back Challenge Cup winners have also linked up with the ‘Make a Difference, Together’ charity, which will have advertising space on the front of the shirt.

Goldthorpe Property Maintenance, the club’s new main sponsor, is also on the front of the away shirt.

To celebrate the launch of the jersey, the two sponsors have teamed up to give a young disabled supporter a special prize, with the lucky fan due to get a complete Hull FC themed makeover to their bedroom.