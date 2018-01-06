Hull fixtures rearranged

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

The recent wet weather has led to today’s programme in the Hull & District League’s GMB League being adjusted.

Only the fixture between Brownies Bulldogs and Hull Wyke has been unaffected; the games at Bransholme, Lambwath and Reckitts, against North Hull Knights, Three Tuns and Bilton Sullys respectively, are off.

North Hull, however, will now host Three Tuns in a hastily arranged match.

Fixtures

Saturday 6 January 2018

GMB LEAGUE

Bransholme v North Hull Knights -pp; Brownie Bulldogs v Hull Wyke Academy; Lambwath Lions v Three Tuns -pp; Reckitts v Bilton Sullys –pp; North Hull Knights v Three Tuns.