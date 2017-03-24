Hull go top after surviving Wigan scare

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

Hull FC held on to defeat Wigan Warriors 22-20, and go top of Super League.

Lee Radford’s side were on the cusp of a shocking collapse as Wigan surged back and almost overcome a 22 point deficit with 27 minutes to go.

Steve Michaels, Albert Kelly and Jake Connor put Hull 18-0 ahead at half-time before Jamie Shaul extended the lead shortly after the break.

However, the Warriors almost produced an incredible comeback as Liam Forsyth, George Williams and Tom Davies helped reduce the arrears to just six points.

With six minutes remaining, Liam Marshall scored to give Wigan a chance to level the game, but Morgan Escare’s conversion was unsuccessful, and Hull managed to hang on to claim the two points and leapfrog Wigan at the top.

A full report will be in Monday’s League Express.