Hull hammer depleted Huddersfield

Matthew Shaw
By Matthew Shaw March 2, 2017 21:46

Hull FC registered their biggest victory at the John Smith’s Stadium with a 48-8 victory over Huddersfield.

The Giants, missing key personnel in the shape of Jermaine McGillvary, Leroy Cudjoe and Ukuma Ta’ai among others, were completely outplayed by the Black and Whites, who were inspired by the exceptional Albert Kelly.

Lee Radford’s men had the game wrapped up at half-time thanks to tries through Fetuli Talanoa, Marc Sneyd (2) and Kelly.

Kelly’s second mesmeric try of the evening added further distance between the two teams before Josh Griffin took Hull further ahead.

Huddersfield responded when Sam Wood scored, but Hull hit back with two further tries through Carlos Tuimavave before Sneyd got his hat-trick.

A late Oliver Roberts try added some respectability to the scoreline, but it did little to ruin Hull’s evening in West Yorkshire.

A full report will be in Monday’s League Express.

Giants: McIntosh, Ormsby, Mellor, M Wood, S Wood, Brough, Brierley, Rapira, Leeming, Ikahihifo, Roberts, Smith, Hinchcliffe. Subs: Wakeman, Clough, Dickinson, Mason

Hul: Shaul, Fonua, Tuimavave, Griffin, Talanoa, Kelly, Sneyd, Taylor, Houghton, Bowden, Manu, Minichiello, Thompson. Subs: Connor, Green, Washbrook, Matongo.

Matthew Shaw
By Matthew Shaw March 2, 2017 21:46

