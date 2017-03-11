Hull heap misery on Saints

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

Lee Radford celebrated his 100th game in charge of Hull FC with a victory over St Helens as two Albert Kelly tries secured a 24-14 win.

Kelly’s try at the end secured back-to-back wins for the Saints, with the pressure on their coach Keiron Cunningham increasing after a third consecutive defeat.

It was Kelly who opened the scoring for Hull, but Saints were in the lead 8-6 at half-time after Dom Peyroux’s try and a Mark Percival penalty goal.

Hull edged ahead through two Sneyd penalty goals, but Percival again put Saints ahead with a penalty himself and a try.

However, Hull left victorious as Carlos Tuimavave and Kelly scored to secure another victory.

A full report will be in Monday’s League Express.

Hull: 1. Jamie Shaul; 2. Mahe Fonua, 3. Carlos Tuimavave, 4. Josh Griffin, 5. Fetuli Talanoa; 6. Albert Kelly, 7. Marc Sneyd; 8. Scott Taylor, 9. Danny Houghton, 22. Josh Bowden, 21. Sika Manu, 12. Mark Minichiello, 16. Jordan Thompson.

Subs: 15. Chris Green, 17. Danny Washbrook, 25. Jansin Turgut, 29. Masi Matongo.

Saints: 2. Tommy Makinson; 21. Jack Owens, 3. Ryan Morgan, 4. Mark Percival, 5. Adam Swift; 6. Theo Fages, 12. Jon Wilkin; 8. Alex Walmsley, 9. James Roby, 14. Luke Douglas, 36. Zeb Taia, 18. Dominique Peyroux, 20. Morgan Knowles. Subs: 10. Kyle Amor, 13. Louie McCarthy-Scarsbrook, 15. Adam Walker, 17. Tommy Lee.