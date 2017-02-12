Sneyd kicks Hull FC to opening round win

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

Hull FC held on to win an exciting but low scoring game in cold and wet conditions at the Beaumont Legal Stadium today, beating the hosts Wakefield Trinity by 8-12 to get off to a winning start in Super League XXII.

No tries were scored in the first half, as Hull led 6-2 at the interval through three converted penalty goals by Marc Sneyd, with Sam Williams replying with a penalty for Wakefield.

Trinity took the lead at the start of the second half, however, when debutant Scott Grix followed through his own kick to touch down, and Williams added the conversion.

It looked for much of the second half as though Wakefield might hang on to win, but Hull debutant Jake Connor was the one who broke their hearts on 68 minutes as he touched down for a try, with Sneyd again converting.

Try as they might in the final ten minutes, Wakefield were unable to bridge the gap again.

Wakefield: Grix, Jones-Bishop, Lyne, Tupou, Johnstone, Miller, Williams, England, Finn, Huby, Ashurst, Kirmond, Sio; Subs: Wood, Arona, Fifita, Walker

Hull FC: Shaul; Fonua, Tuimavave, Griffin, Talanoa; Kelly, Sneyd; Taylor, Houghton, Watts, Manu, Minichiello, Ellis; Subs: Connor, Green, Thompson, Washbrook

Attendance 7,027