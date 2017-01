0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

Hull Isberg have folded.

Isberg have been unable to raise a team for today’s game at Reckitts in the Hull & District League’s GMB Premier Division, and have called it a day.

The side was, for many years, a leading light in the National Conference League, and reached the BARLA National Cup Final in 1997-98 (as Ideal ABI) and in 1999-00 (as Ideal Isberg).