Matthew Shaw
By Matthew Shaw February 10, 2017 10:33

Hull Kingston Rovers and Catalans come to Thornley agreement

Catalans Dragons have reached a settlement with Hull Kingston Rovers to complete the signing of Iain Thornley.

The French club had signed Thornley on a two-year deal from the Robins following their relegation to the Championship.

However, League Express reported on Monday that Thornley’s agent, Frank Endacott, had failed to serve the correct notice to Hull KR, and as a result, the Robins retained Thornley’s registration and are thought to have demanded a £50,000 transfer fee from the Dragons.

Following discussions earlier in the week, the two clubs have now come to an agreement.

Hull Kingston Rovers chairman Neil Hudgell said: “I’m satisfied with the end result, and as far as I’m concerned the matter is now closed.”

Catalans Dragons CEO Christophe Jouffret said: “We finally manage to reach an agreement this afternoon for the transfer of Iain Thornley and he is now registered into our squad. On behalf of the Catalans Dragons club, I would like to thank all those who have helped Iain to get his license at our club and our new player can now be focused only on his preparation.”

