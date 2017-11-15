Hull Kingston Rovers confirm signing of Thibault Franck

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

As first revealed in League Express and TotalRL.com, Hull Kingston Rovers have confirmed the signing of French half-back, Thibault Franck.

The 18-year-old half-back joins the Robins with immediate effect, and has already begun training with his new team-mates at KCOM Craven Park.

He still qualifies to play for the City of Hull Academy due to his age, but will train with the first-team in the run-up to their return to Super League in 2018. It’s understood the Robins saw off competition from other clubs due to the player’s interest in working with Tim Sheens and Danny McGuire.

KR assistant James Webster commented: “Thibault is a player with a lot of potential and he had a few clubs chasing him, so we’re happy he’s made the decision to join us.

“It’s a good opportunity for him to continue his development in a full-time environment and there’s the option of him playing for York City Knights or City of Hull Academy as well, which is a bonus in terms of getting game time. He’s very quick and he’s got good skills so we’re looking forward to seeing how he progresses in pre-season.

“Thibault is just learning his trade as a half back so we’re not going to put too much pressure on him but he’s settled in over the past few days and has trained really well. He’s certainly one for the future and he fits in with our philosophy of bringing young, talented players into the club who can improve together.

“They need to be complemented with some senior guys of course and that’s a separate element in terms of our recruitment, but having the likes of Thibault, Joe Wardill, Joe Cator, Matty Marsh, Will Oakes, Will Dagger and Connor Williams to name just a few bodes well for the future.”

Franck added: “I am very happy to be joining Hull KR for this important new season for the club and the fans. It’s a great club to be a part of and I will work very hard to do my best for Rovers.”