Hull Kingston Rovers and York lead the way in Kingstone Press awards shortlist

Hull Kingston Rovers and York City Knights have received three nominations each in the Kingstone Press Championship and League 1 awards shortlist.

Both clubs will be heavily represented at the annual awards evening, which will take place in Manchester on Monday, September 18.

The Robins have two players, Chris Atkin and Shaun Lunt, up for Player of the Year, alongside Toulouse’s Mark Kheirallah.

Meanwhile, Tim Sheens is up for the Coach of the Year award, with London’s Andrew Henderson and Halifax’s Richard Marshall making up the three-man shortlist.

Bradford’s James Bentley has been shortlisted for the Championship’s Young Player of Year award, along with Halifax’s Brandon Moore and London’s Alex Walker

Championship Player of the Year:

Chris Atkin (Hull Kingston Rovers), Mark Kheirallah (Toulouse Olympique XIII) and Shaun Lunt (Hull Kingston Rovers)

Championship Coach of the Year:

Andrew Henderson (London Broncos), Richard Marshall (Halifax RLFC) and Tim Sheens (Hull Kingston Rovers)

Championship Young Player of the Year:

Alex Walker (London Broncos), Brandon Moore (Halifax RLFC) and James Bentley (Bradford Bulls),

Meanwhile, York coach James Ford has been nominated for the League 1 Coach of the Year along with Barrow chief Paul Crarey and Whitehaven’s player-coach Carl Forster.

Two Knights youngsters are in contention for the Young Player of the Year award, with Ash Robson and Liam Harris shortlisted alongside Newcastle’s Lewis Young.

Toronto duo Bob Beswick and Craig Hall have been nominated for the Player of the Year award, with Barrow’s Joe Bullock also on the shortlist.

League 1 Player of the Year:

Bob Beswick (Toronto Wolfpack), Craig Hall (Toronto Wolfpack) and Joe Bullock (Barrow Raiders)

League 1 Coach of the Year:

Carl Forster (Whitehaven RLFC), James Ford (York City Knights) and Paul Crarey (Barrow Raiders)

League 1 Young Player of the Year:

Ash Robson (York City Knights), Lewis Young (Newcastle Thunder) and Liam Harris (York City Knights)