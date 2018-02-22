Hull KR and Castleford to compete for Roger Millward Trophy

Hull Kingston Rovers and Castleford Tigers will compete for the inaugural Roger Millward Trophy next week as the two clubs continue to celebrate the life of their former player.

The trophy, modelled on the number six, the jersey Millward wore during his career, will be competed for annually in a one-off match at alternate grounds each season.

Millward played for both clubs and earned icon status before sadly passing away aged 68 in 2016.

He started his career with Castleford, where he spent two years before joining the Robins in 1966. It was there where he earned legendary status, he made 406 appearances for the Robins, in which time he scored 207 tries, a club record, and 607 goals.

Hull KR retired the number six shirt and a road has been renamed in his honour.

Hull Kingston Rovers chairman Neil Hudgell said: “We all miss Roger dearly but we were adamant that we would ensure his legacy would continue to live on. As well as being a tremendous player for the club, he was also a wonderful servant to the game and he’s remembered fondly by both Hull Kingston Rovers and Castleford supporters, as well as by the wider rugby league community.

“There have been many tributes to Roger The Dodger both for his abilities as a player and his qualities as a person, and it’s only fitting that we continue to recognise his incredible service to the game and acknowledge just how important he was to our club in particular.

“He was without a doubt the greatest player in Hull Kingston Rovers’ history and we very grateful for the support we’ve had from Castleford in agreeing to make this fixture a regular part of our calendars.

“To host the inaugural Roger Millward Trophy match here at KCOM Craven Park is a huge honour and it will be down to the players of both sides to do the occasion justice.”

Castleford Tigers chairman Ian Fulton said: “We are really looking forward to taking on Hull KR at KCOM Craven Park next Thursday night, and we are honoured to remember the legacy of Roger Millward with the introduction of the Roger Millward Trophy. Roger was a true legend of Rugby League and we hope to see a full house on Thursday night to pay tribute to such a fine gentleman.”