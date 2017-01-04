Hull KR chairman says he can see why Bradford are staying in the Championship

14 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

Hull KR chairman Neil Hudgell has offered his thoughts on the situation concerning Bradford Bulls – and admits he can see why the RFL took the decision to keep them in the Championship in 2017.

The decision to place a newly-formed Bulls back in the second-tier with a 12-point deduction has sparked plenty of debate among Rugby League fans, with some of the opinion that they should be made to start life as a new club in League 1.

But Hudgell, writing on a social media post on Twitter, has said: “I can see why the RFL would want to keep them in C1 now though.

“Fans have paid for season memberships, which I expect any new owner would have to honour. They have bought for Championship 1 and I think they deserve to be the first priority. They bought in good faith, and deserve better.”

