Hull KR chairman says he can see why Bradford are staying in the Championship
Hull KR chairman Neil Hudgell has offered his thoughts on the situation concerning Bradford Bulls – and admits he can see why the RFL took the decision to keep them in the Championship in 2017.
The decision to place a newly-formed Bulls back in the second-tier with a 12-point deduction has sparked plenty of debate among Rugby League fans, with some of the opinion that they should be made to start life as a new club in League 1.
But Hudgell, writing on a social media post on Twitter, has said: “I can see why the RFL would want to keep them in C1 now though.
“Fans have paid for season memberships, which I expect any new owner would have to honour. They have bought for Championship 1 and I think they deserve to be the first priority. They bought in good faith, and deserve better.”
Hudgell’s full comment about the Bradford situation are below.
My thoughts on Bulls pic.twitter.com/VavgqXDkaM
— Neil Hudgell (@NeilHudgell) January 4, 2017