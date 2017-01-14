Hull KR complete signing of former Bradford man Kieren Moss

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

Hull Kingston Rovers have signed former Bradford Bulls fullback Kieren Moss for the 2017 season – as first revealed on TotalRL.com earlier this week.

The 23-year-old former Penrith Panthers and Parramatta Eels man scored 13 tries in 16 appearances for the Bulls after joining them midway through last season, but he was made a free agent following the club’s liquidation earlier this month.

Moss, who holds a British passport and is exempt from the club’s list of non-federation trained players following Bradford’s liquidation, has now penned a one-year contract with the Robins, with a further one-year option subject to the club’s league status.

“I’ve always heard good things about this club,” Moss told the club’s official website. “I’ve heard they’ve got a great fan base and I’ve got a couple of mates who have played here and they had nothing but positive things to say about it.

“Having a coach like Sheensy as well makes it a bit of a no-brainer, his record speaks for itself, so I’m really happy to be here and I got stuck straight in at training today.

“It’s always great having a few faces to recognise when you’re settling into a new club and I was with Mitch Clark at Penrith, we won the under-20s Premiership together, and I know Jake Butler-Fleming from there as well. I played with Danny Addy at Bradford last year too along with Mitch so that should help me settle in.

“My biggest assets as a player are probably my support play and my speed. I try to use that speed to the biggest advantage I can. When people talk about me as a player, I’d like to think they talk about my speed and how I use it.

“I’ve played mostly at full back at home in Australia but a few other positions as well and Tim is confident I can play anywhere across the back line. I’m ready for the challenge ahead and trying to earn a place in the side.”

Head coach Tim Sheens added: “Kieren is somebody who has been on my radar for a while. I’ve always liked him as a player and with what’s happened over at Bradford, we had the opportunity to bring him in.

“He’s very quick and a really smart player so he’ll be a very good addition to the side. He’s played on the wing, at centre and stand-off but mainly at full back. We’re well-stocked in that area so we see him as playing mainly in the outside backs to start with and I’m sure the fans will like him wherever he plays.

“He’s come through the Penrith and Parramatta systems so he’s well-skilled and he had a really good year with Bradford last season. He understands the Championship competition and he doesn’t count on the quota or non-federation trained lists either which is a bonus.

“Bringing Kieren on board makes us really strong in the outside backs with the options we’ve now got. We want competition for places and we want depth in the squad to be able to compete with the better sides, not only in the Championship but in the Challenge Cup and hopefully the Qualifiers at the end of the year as well.

“We’ll see what happens and we’ll want to play our best side as often as we can but if there’s an injury, a bump or a bruise, or a loss of form, then you’ve got to have options to keep people on their toes. Everybody needs to know that they have to play well each week to stay in the side because one thing we can’t afford is complacency.”