Hull KR confirm return to ‘Craven Park’ stadium name

Hull Kingston Rovers’ Lightstream Stadium is to be renamed as KCOM Craven Park for the start of the new season.

The move will take the famous stadium back to its roots for the first game of the new season on Sunday when Hull KR will launch their Championship campaign against Bradford Bulls.

Hull KR’s head of commercial, Joe Clutterbrook, said: “Renaming the stadium to KCOM Craven Park is a significant move from one of our key commercial partners and I’m sure our fanbase will appreciate the ground being taken back to its roots during an important period for the club.

“We are delighted with the way KCOM have understood what supporting Hull Kingston Rovers is all about, especially this year when we will be celebrating our rich history and tradition during our 135th anniversary.

“They have recognised the importance of our proud heritage and also committed to continuing their financial contribution as part of the long-term deal that was agreed three years ago.

“That level of support is invaluable as we try to secure our place in Super League once again, but our partnership goes far beyond simply renaming the ground or the level of sponsorship coming into the club.

“We work closely together for the benefit of the people in east Hull and this is an example of us delivering something that our supporters and KCOM’s customers want.”

To mark the renaming of the stadium, a 40m long banner bearing the new name has been unveiled outside the stadium’s Flock Roger Millward Stand.

Cathy Phillips, KCOM’s chief marketing officer, said she was delighted KCOM was continuing to support the east Hull club’s ambitions while paying tribute to its roots.

She said: “To Hull KR fans Craven Park has always been and always will be Craven Park.

“That’s why, in this important anniversary year for the club, we decided the right choice was to give the stadium back its Craven Park name; a name that is steeped in history and meaning for all rugby league fans.

“As a company with roots stretching almost as deeply back into Hull’s history as Hull KR, KCOM is delighted to have teamed up with the club and we wish the team a successful year on the hallowed Craven Park pitch.”