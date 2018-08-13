Hull KR given the all clear on visas

Hull Kingston Rovers will travel to Toronto with their complete squad after their entire team were given visas to travel to Canada.

The Robins confirmed the news on Twitter ahead of their flight later this week.

We can confirm that all of our players have been granted a visa to travel to Toronto for this week's game against the Wolfpack. Big raps to our administration team at the club for getting it all sorted. Tim will name his 19-man squad for the game on Thursday. #ComeOnRovers pic.twitter.com/2EZxCML7Xq — Hull Kingston Rovers (@hullkrofficial) August 13, 2018

It had been reported that three players had been struggling to obtain permission to travel to the country, but on Friday Tim Sheens confirmed only one member of his squad had yet to get approval.

However, they will now all be available to travel to Canada for the game on Saturday, with the Wolfpack’s Business Development Manager Martin Vickers confirming that all London and Toulouse players had also been granted access.