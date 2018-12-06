Hull KR launch their own beer

Hull KR have announced the launch of their own beer, Kit Room Craft.

The craft beer, produced by East Yorkshire brewery Great Newsome, will be served on matchdays and in local bars, restaurants and retailers.

“We are so excited to finally reveal the official beer of the club,” said Hull KR’s Head of Marketing, Craig Franklin.

“Big Listen feedback has told us fans would like to see a bigger selection of beers available on a matchday with an emphasis towards local and craft ales, and this ticks all the boxes.

“To have fans influence the final taste was really important too and we’re confident we’ve created something which will be popular.

“The really exciting part of this project for me is the opportunities this presents to get the brand of Hull Kingston Rovers out into local bars, pubs and retailers to potentially create a new 365-days-a-year revenue stream.

“We’ve created a new brand which is modern, fresh but obviously ‘Hull Kingston Rovers’ and is part of an on-going strategy to freshen up certain areas of the club ahead of an exciting new season.”