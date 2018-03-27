You are here

Hull KR player set for surgery on horrific injury

Matthew Shaw

Hull Kingston Rovers’ George Lawler will undergo surgery later today after suffering a shocking injury in the club’s defeat against St Helens on Friday.

The hooker or back rower broke his leg and dislocated his ankle in the first-half of Friday’s 30-6 defeat.

Although the Robins have yet to put a timeframe on his recovery, an injury of such magnitude is likely to rule him out for the rest of the season.

Lawler has made over 40 appearances for Rovers since making his debut in 2015.