Hull KR player set for surgery on horrific injury

Hull Kingston Rovers’ George Lawler will undergo surgery later today after suffering a shocking injury in the club’s defeat against St Helens on Friday.

The hooker or back rower broke his leg and dislocated his ankle in the first-half of Friday’s 30-6 defeat.

Although the Robins have yet to put a timeframe on his recovery, an injury of such magnitude is likely to rule him out for the rest of the season.

Our best wishes to @georgelawler6 who heads in for surgery today on his fractured/dislocated ankle. We're all thinking of you George. We'll know more on timeframes for George's absence after the op and once rehab begins. pic.twitter.com/7surs0rSBt — Hull Kingston Rovers (@hullkrofficial) March 27, 2018

Lawler has made over 40 appearances for Rovers since making his debut in 2015.