Hull KR produce best performance of season to see off Huddersfield

Hull Kingston Rovers produced their best performance since returning to Super League to register their second victory of the season by seeing off an out-of-sorts Huddersfield side.

The Robins, who had only beaten Catalans so far in 2018, were magnificent at the John Smith’s Stadium, with a superb first-half performance laying the platform for Tim Sheens’ side to get back to winning ways. Even this early in the season, with an Easter period including games against St Helens, Hull FC and Wigan to come, there is little doubting this win could be enormous come the split for the Super 8s in the summer.

KR led 20-6 at half-time thanks to three superb tries, and though Huddersfield huffed and puffed after the restart, they were unable to trouble the scoreboard in the second 40 minutes.

Amazingly, they initially led when a fine ball from Danny Brough sent Oliver Roberts over: but that was as good as it got all night for the Giants.

The visitors responded well, and after Andrew Heffernan scored a stunning solo try, he turned the ball back inside on the following set after a break to send Adam Quinlan to the line.

Quinlan and half-back Chris Atkin were increasingly influential as that first half wore on, and the two would combine again just before half-time when the latter’s kick allowed Ryan Shaw to touch down. He converted from the touchline superbly, and having earlier kicked a penalty, the Robins led 20-6 at the break.

The second half was much more of a war of attrition – but the Robins asserted their dominance on proceedings in the final 15 minutes.

First came the try of the game; a lung-busting break from Robbie Mulhern saw him evade Brough and fend off Jermaine McGillvary, the prop eventually putting James Greenwood over for a free walk to the line.

Then, with seven minutes remaining, Quinlan sent the magnificent Heffernan away, and he turned the ball on for Shaw to score his second. There was still time for one more try as the Robins’ right edge ran riot once again; this time it was Shaw who broke following a great pass from Heffernan, and Danny McGuire touched down for his first try in a Hull KR shirt.

It will surely not be his last.