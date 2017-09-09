Hull KR promoted back to Super League after edging Widnes

3 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

Hull Kingston Rovers sealed an instant return to Super League with a 12-6 victory over Widnes Vikings.

Jamie Ellis kicked KR into a narrow lead however Hep Cahill touched down for Widnes’ first score midway through the half.

Thomas Minns collected a Mose Masoe offload to give the hosts a narrow half time lead with Ellis’ touchline conversion.

The game remained tight in the second half as neither team managed to add to their tally going into the final 10 minutes.

Ryan Shaw intercepted and ran the length of the field to seal the win and Rovers’ place in Super League for 2018 late on.

KR: 1 Adam Quinlan, 5 Ryan Shaw, 22 Andrew Heffernan, 3 Thomas Minns, 32 Kieren Moss, 16 Jordan Abdull, 7 Jamie Ellis, 8 Nick Scruton, 19 George Lawler, 37 Lee Jewitt, 13 Danny Addy, 10 Chris Clarkson, 33 Ben Kavanagh; Subs: 9 Shaun Lunt, 11 Maurice Blair, 12 James Greenwood, 39 Mose Masoe.

Tries: Minns, Shaw; Goals: Ellis 2.

Widnes: 2 Corey Thompson, 17 Stefan Marsh, 14 Chris Dean, 4 Charly Runciman, 28 Ryan Ince, 6 Joe Mellor, 32 Danny Craven, 10 Jack Buchanan, 9 Lloyd White, 15 Gil Dudson, 12 Matt Whitley, 11 Chris Houston, 13 Hep Cahill; Subs: 16 Alex Gerrard, 20 Manase Manuokafoa, 25 Tom Olbison, 35 Danny Walker.

Tries: Cahill; Goals: White 1.

More details from this game will feature in Monday’s League Express.