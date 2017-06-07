Hull KR sign Lee Jewitt on 18-month contract

83 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

Hull KR have further strengthened their squad ahead of the Qualifiers by completing a deal to sign former Castleford prop Lee Jewitt on an 18-month deal.

Jewitt left Castleford and England at the end of last season to join Townsville Blackhawks; however, he has returned to this country with immediate effect, penning a deal at the Robins until the end of next season.

The Blackhawks, the feeder side of former NRL champions North Queensland, have released him to allow him to join up with Tim Sheens’ side for the remainder of this campaign and also 2018.

Jewitt also previously had a spell in French rugby league with Limoux, and he hands Sheens a major boost in his forward pack for the run-in at the end of the season as KR look to bounce straight back into Super League at the first attempt.