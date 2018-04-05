Hull KR welcome back McGuire and Lunt for Widnes clash

Hull Kingston Rovers have recalled the likes of Danny McGuire and Shaun Lunt for their pivotal clash with Widnes on Saturday.

The duo have been recalled following a concussion and knee injury respectively and will be joined in the squad but Andrew Heffernan, Robbie Mulhern, Jordan Walne and Danny Tickle, who are all in contention to face the Vikings.

Nick Scruton and Lee Jewitt are among those who miss out, with Liam Salter, Matty Marsh, Josh Johnson and Will Oakes also making way.

Meanwhile, Tom Gilmore has dropped out of the Widnes squad to face the Robins, with Joe Mellor set to feature despite missing out against St Helens on Monday.

Keanan Brand is in contention to make his Super League debut, while Wellington Albert and Matt Whitley have also been the squad. Chris Dean and Krisnan Inu are among those to miss out on the squad.

Hull KR squad: Quinlan, Minns, Heffernan, Shaw, McGuire, Lunt, Masoe, Blair, Greenwood, Kavanagh, Donaldson, Clarkson, Lee, Mulhern, Atkin, Dagger, Walne, Tickle, Carney.

Widnes squad: W Albert, Brand, Burke, Chamberlain, Craven, Dudson, Gerrard, Hanbury, Heremaia, Houston, Ince, Johnstone, Leuluai, Marsh, Mellor, Olbison, Runciman, Whitley, Wilde.