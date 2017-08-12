Hull KR’s promotion hopes given massive boost with Leigh win

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

Shaun Lunt scored a 76th minute try as Hull KR claimed a crucial 20-16 win at Leigh Centurions.

Daniel Mortimer gave Leigh the lead but KR levelled 10 minutes before the break through Lunt.

Josh Drinkwater slotted a penalty goal in the closing moments of the half to edge the Centurions in front.

Another Drinkwater two-pointer extended Leigh’s lead after the break but Ryan Shaw’s fantastic finish in the corner, coupled with Jamie Ellis’ conversion put KR in front.

Ellis added a penalty goal however the game swung back to the hosts as Drinkwater’s converted Atelea Vea’s try off the post.

There was to be one final twist however as Lunt crossed for his second to snatch the victory late on.

Leigh: 18 Greg McNally, 5 Matty Dawson, 31 Matthew Fleming, 34 Samisoni Langi, 2 Adam Higson, 33 Daniel Mortimer, 7 Josh Drinkwater, 13 Harrison Hansen, 9 Micky Higham, 16 Antoni Maria, 17 Atelea Vea, 11 Cory Paterson, 29 Lachlan Burr; Subs: 12 Glenn Stewart, 15 Danny Tickle, 21 Liam Hood, 35 Greg Richards.

Tries: Mortimer, Vea; Goals: Drinkwater 4.

KR: 32 Kieren Moss, 36 Justin Carney, 11 Maurice Blair, 22 Andrew Heffernan, 5 Ryan Shaw, 20 Matty Marsh, 7 Jamie Ellis, 8 Nick Scruton, 19 George Lawler, 37 Lee Jewitt, 13 Danny Addy, 10 Chris Clarkson, 33 Ben Kavanagh; Subs: 9 Shaun Lunt, 12 James Greenwood, 38 Chris Atkin, 39 Mose Masoe.

Tries: Lunt 2, Shaw; Goals: Ellis 4.

More details from this game will feature in Monday’s League Express.