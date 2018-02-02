Hull KR’s Super League return ends in heavy defeat to Wakefeld

Hull Kingston Rovers’ return to Super League proved to be a reality check as the Robins went down 28-6 to Wakefield.

On his return from a long-term injury, Tom Johnstone scored a hat-trick as Trinity showcased their credentials in impressive fashion at the start of the year.

The winger scored the opening try before further scores from Bill Tupou, Liam Finn and Johnstone established an 18-0 lead at half-time.

Chris Clarkson crossed after the break for Tim Sheens’ side, but Johnstone scored a stunning hat-trick try before Ryan Hampshire crossed on his debut to secure the win.

A full report will be in Monday’s League Express.

Hull KR: Quinlan, Shaw, Heffernan, Minns, Carney, McGuire, Marsh, Jewitt, Lee, Mulhern, Blair, Greenwood, Clarkson. Subs: Kavanagh, Salter, Lunt, Masoe.

Tries: Clarkson

Goals: Shaw

Wakefield: Grix, Jones-Bishop, Lyne, Tupou, Johnstone, Miller, Finn, Fifita, Wood, England, Ashurst, Horo, Arona. Subs: Hampshire, Kirmond, Pauli, Hirst.

Tries: Johnstone (3), Tupou, Finn, Hampshire.

Goals: Finn (2)