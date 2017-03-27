Hull prepare for contract talks with Kelly

14 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

Hull FC’s football manager, Motu Tony, has confirmed that they are preparing to sit down with Albert Kelly regarding a new deal.

The halfback has been in exceptional form since joining the club, having scored seven tries in his last four games.

Speaking exclusively to League Express, Tony confirmed that the club had hopes of extending his stay with the club, with his contract set to expire at the end of the year.

“These things tend to work themselves out,” Tony said.

“If someone is playing well we have every reason we need to give them a new contract, and if they’re playing well they’re usually happy in the environment and where they are at in their lives. It’s usually an easy process when those two things come together.”

