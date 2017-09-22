Hull seal semi spot with comfortable Castleford victory

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

Hull FC sealed a third-placed finish and semi-final meeting with Leeds Rhinos with a 48-16 victory at League Leaders Castleford Tigers.

Quickfire tries from Albert Kelly and Jake Connor saw Hull moved into a 10-point lead before Danny Houghton took in a Marc Sneyd grubber for their third try midway through the half.

Tuoyo Egodo marked his Castleford debut by getting the hosts back into the game however Jamie Shaul touched down an impressive individual effort to extend the advantage once again.

Connor completed his brace late in the half before Egodo crossed for his second after the restart.

The same pair crossed again at either end as first Egodo, then Connor completed their respective hat-tricks.

Sneyd added a penalty goal before Carlos Tuimavave and Shaul added gloss to the comfortable and crucial victory late on.

Castleford: 5 Greg Eden, 27 Tuoyo Egodo, 3 Jake Webster, 21 Joel Monaghan, 25 Jy Hitchcox, 23 Tom Holmes, 35 Jake Trueman, 18 Matt Cook, 9 Paul McShane, 19 Gadwin Springer, 34 Alex Foster, 12 Mike McMeeken, 33 Kevin Larroyer; Subs: 8 Andy Lynch, 15 Jesse Sene-Lefao, 16 Ben Roberts, 22 Will Maher.

Tries: Egodo 3; Goals: McShane 2.

Hull: 1 Jamie Shaul, 2 Mahe Fonua, 14 Jake Connor, 3 Carlos Tuimavave, 5 Fetuli Talanoa, 6 Albert Kelly, 7 Marc Sneyd, 8 Scott Taylor, 9 Danny Houghton, 10 Liam Watts, 21 Sika Manu, 12 Mark Minichiello, 13 Gareth Ellis; Subs: 15 Chris Green, 17 Danny Washbrook, 22 Josh Bowden, 25 Brad Fash.

Tries: Kelly, Connor 3, Houghton, Shaul 2, Tuimavave; Goals: Sneyd 8.

More details from this game will feature in Monday’s League Express.