Grassroots Rugby League attention will, after the GMB BOCM Cup Final on Boxing Day, again focus on Hull on Saturday (30 December).

The Hull ARL is once more taking centre stage, with Hull Wyke Academy and Lambwath Lions meeting in the Tom Beautiman Cup Final.

The game, at West Hull, kicks off at noon.

North Hull Knights beat Brownies Bulldogs 34-18 in the BOCM clash.