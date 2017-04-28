Hull too strong for Warrington

Matthew Shaw
By Matthew Shaw April 28, 2017 22:43

Warrington’s Super League revival took a hit as they were defeated 34-10 by Hull FC.

The Wolves, who were unbeaten in five heading into the match, had no answer to the strengths of the Challenge Cup holders with Albert Kelly’s fine season continuing with another two tries to send the Airlie Birds to the top of Super League.

The goal-kicking of Marc Sneyd helped them to a 14-10 lead, with Jake Connor and Mahe Fonua crossing for the hosts while Matty Russell and Joe Westerman, against his former club, replied for the Wolves.

But Hull’s superiority was evident in the second-half with three quick tries, as Jamie Shaul crossed and Kelly scored twice to put the game beyond doubt.

A full report will be in Monday’s League Express.

Hull FC: Shaul; Fonua, Connor. Tuimavave, Michaels; Kelly, Sneyd; Taylor, Washbrook, Green, Manu, Minichello, Thompson. Subs: Downs, Griffin, Turgut, Fash

Warrington: Ratchford; Russell, R. Evans, Atkins, Lineham; Brown, Patton; Hill, Gidley, Sims, Julien, Hughes, Westerman. Subs: Cooper, Dwyer, Savelio, Philbin

